Dan Harper: Northern Ireland teenager secures Porsche return with JTR

Northern Ireland's Dan Harper is set to return with JTR for the 2019 Porsche Carrera Cup season.

The Hillsborough teenager is set for his second year as a Porsche GB Junior driver after winning the award in 2018.

He won two races in his maiden Carrera Cup season, taking victory at Oulton Park and Knockhill.

As the manufacturer's junior driver, the 18-year-old will also marquee at additional events, including the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Despite being only 16 at the time, the Dromore High student fought off some of the promising talent in the UK to become a Porsche Junior Driver in December last year.

Harper claimed a podium in only his third race, ended the season with more pole positions and fastest laps than anyone else on the grid plus six top-three finishes.

"I'm delighted to be staying with JTR for a second season in the Porsche Carrera Cup GB," said Harper, "it was an easy decision to stay with the team."

He added: "The team are full of great people and their support, hard work and attention to detail was key to my development as a driver through my maiden season.

"I'm proud of the brilliant results we enjoyed and I feel we've got a strong platform to build upon for next season.

"I want to be out there winning races from the off and I'm confident that together we can mount a challenge for the overall title."