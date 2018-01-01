MotoGP 2019: Calendar and results

Marc Marquez
Spain's Marc Marquez, right, won a fifth MotoGP title last season - his third in a row

2018 standings

PositionRiderTeamPoints
1.Marc Marquez (Spa)Honda321
2.Andrea Dovizioso (Ita)Ducati245
3.Valentino Rossi (Ita)Yamaha198

GB riders:

7.Cal CrutchlowHonda148
18.Bradley SmithKTM38
21.Scott ReddingAprilia20

Race schedule

7-10 March - Losail, Qatar 2018 race report

29-31 March - Termas de Rio Honda, Argentina 2018 race report

12-14 April - Austin, United States 2018 race report

3-5 May - Jerez, Spain 2018 race report

17-19 May - Le Mans, France 2018 race report

31 May-2 June - Mugello, Italy 2018 race report

14-16 June - Catalunya, Spain 2018 race report

28-30 June - Assen, Netherlands 2018 race report

5-7 July - Sachsenring, Germany 2018 race report

2-4 August - Brno, Czech Republic 2018 race report

9-11 August - Spielberg, Austria 2018 race report

23-25 August - Silverstone, Great Britain 2018 race cancelled

13-15 September - Rimini, Italy 2018 race report

20-22 September - Aragon, Spain 2018 race report

4-6 October - Buriram, Thailand 2018 race report

18-20 October - Motegi, Japan 2018 race report

25-27 October - Phillip Island, Australia 2018 race report

1-3 November - Sepang, Malaysia 2018 race report

15-17 November - Valencia, Spain 2018 race report

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Featured