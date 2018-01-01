MotoGP 2019: Calendar and results
2018 standings
|Position
|Rider
|Team
|Points
|1.
|Marc Marquez (Spa)
|Honda
|321
|2.
|Andrea Dovizioso (Ita)
|Ducati
|245
|3.
|Valentino Rossi (Ita)
|Yamaha
|198
GB riders:
|7.
|Cal Crutchlow
|Honda
|148
|18.
|Bradley Smith
|KTM
|38
|21.
|Scott Redding
|Aprilia
|20
Race schedule
7-10 March - Losail, Qatar 2018 race report
29-31 March - Termas de Rio Honda, Argentina 2018 race report
12-14 April - Austin, United States 2018 race report
3-5 May - Jerez, Spain 2018 race report
17-19 May - Le Mans, France 2018 race report
31 May-2 June - Mugello, Italy 2018 race report
14-16 June - Catalunya, Spain 2018 race report
28-30 June - Assen, Netherlands 2018 race report
5-7 July - Sachsenring, Germany 2018 race report
2-4 August - Brno, Czech Republic 2018 race report
9-11 August - Spielberg, Austria 2018 race report
23-25 August - Silverstone, Great Britain 2018 race cancelled
13-15 September - Rimini, Italy 2018 race report
20-22 September - Aragon, Spain 2018 race report
4-6 October - Buriram, Thailand 2018 race report
18-20 October - Motegi, Japan 2018 race report
25-27 October - Phillip Island, Australia 2018 race report
1-3 November - Sepang, Malaysia 2018 race report
15-17 November - Valencia, Spain 2018 race report