World Superbikes 2019: Full calendar and results
2018 standings
|Position
|Rider
|Team
|Points
|1.
|Jonathan Rea (GB)
|Kawasaki
|545
|2.
|Chaz Davies (GB)
|Ducati
|356
|3.
|Michael van der Mark (Ned)
|Yamaha
|333
Other GB riders:
|4.
|Tom Sykes
|Kawasaki
|314
|6.
|Alex Lowes
|Yamaha
|248
Race schedule
22-24 February - Phillip Island, Australia
15-17 March - Buiriam, Thailand
5-7 April - Aragon, Spain
12-14 April - Assen, Netherlands
10-12 May - Imola, Italy
7-9 June - Jerez, Spain
No race in 2018
21-23 June - Misano, Italy
5-7 July - Donington, Great Britain
12-14 July - Laguna Seca, United States
06-08 September - Portimao, Portugal
27-29 September - Magny-Cours, France
11-13 October - El Villicum, Argentina
24-26 October - Losail, Qatar