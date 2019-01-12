Formula E: Jerome d'Ambrosio wins second race of season in Marrakesh
-
- From the section Motorsport
|Formula E on the BBC
|Races for the series will be featured live on the BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer and BBC Red Button.
Belgium's Jerome d'Ambrosio won the second Formula E race of the season after a thrilling battle in Marrakesh.
The Mahindra Racing driver held off a last-ditch attack from Robin Frijns following a chaotic 45 minutes.
The safety car was deployed with seven minutes to go after Antonio Felix da Costa crashed out of the lead after being hit by team-mate Alexander Sims.
Britain's Sam Bird finished third after starting on pole in El Hessan.
"That felt amazing. I've been fighting to be in this position and I'm thankful to the team," ex-F1 driver D'Ambrosio said.
"I had some tough moments last year and I'm happy I can pay the team back this year."
The notoriously tight Turn One proved problematic for reigning champion Jean-Eric Vergne, who started second on the grid but span after attempting to overtake Bird off the start.
2019 calendar
26 January 2019: Santiago, Chile
16 February 2019: Mexico City
10 March 2019: Hong Kong
23 March 2019: Sanya, China
13 April 2019: Rome, Italy
27 April 2019: Paris, France
11 May 2019: Monaco
25 May 2019: Berlin, Germany
22 June 2019: Bern, Switzerland
13 and 14 July 2019: New York, USA