Endurance successes for Boyd and Eastwood

Eastwood won the Porsche Carrera Cup in 2017 and now races in the World Endurance Championship with Aston Martin.

Northern Irish drivers Wayne Boyd and Charlie Eastwood both collected endurance victories in Thailand and Dubai respectively.

Boyd, 28, claimed victory in the Asian Le Mans Series LMP3 class in the four hours of Buriram for United Autosports.

The win leaves Boyd, along with team-mates Chris Buncombe and Garett Grist, second in the standings.

Eastwood took victory in the 911 class in the Dubai 24-hour race, winning for Duel Motorsport by 10 laps.

Belfast driver Eastwood, racing alongside brothers Ramzi, Nabil and Sami Mourtan, eased to victory in class in the #950 Porsche 911, moving to the front within the first two hours of the race and rarely relinquishing their lead.

Boyd's victory moves the Templepatrick driver back into contention for the Asian Le Mans series title, with the final round taking playing at the Sepang Circuit in Malaysia at the end of February.