North West 200: Glenn Irwin set for triple assault in 2019

Irwin has made the switch from Ducati to Kawasaki for the 2019 British Superbike season

Glenn Irwin, the winner of both superbike races at last year's North West 200, will be aiming for a record six victories at this year's event.

Irwin made the switch from Ducati to Kawasaki for 2019 and will compete in the Superstock and Supertwin classes alongside the Superbikes.

Carrick rider Irwin has three wins to his name around the Triangle Circuit.

The 2019 edition of the North West 200 will be the 90th anniversary of the road race.

Irwin will also lead Kawasaki's charge in the British Superbike Championship on a ZX10RR alongside Australian Ben Currie.

Irwin will compete on a stock version of Quattro Plant's ZX10RR in both Superstock races as well as riding an ER6 Kawasaki for the CMS/KW Electrical team in two Supertwins events.

In 1992, Phillip McCallen won five races in a day on the 8.9 mile Triangle course, losing out on a sixth victory when he slid off at Church Bends whilst leading the 250cc race.

"I am giving myself every chance to win six races at this year's North West," said Irwin.

"It has never been done before and I will be trying my hardest to win every race I start in.

"The bike is lovely to ride and I think it will allow me to bring some aggression back into my riding style and really show what I can do."

"There is a vibe in the team that will bring out the best in me and after riding in a test in Spain in November I feel at home with the boys and part of everything already."

Having previously raced a Supersport-spec Kawasaki at the North West 200 and Ulster Grand Prix, the Carrick racer's decision to opt for the Supertwin class over the 600s might seem surprising but Irwin says it is a carefully considered decision.

"I haven't raced a 600 on the roads since 2016 and you have to ride very hard to win a Supersport race, really committing to the corners," explained Irwin, who had previously stated that the 2019 North West 200 would be his last.

"I always try to err on the side of safety on the roads and, having really enjoyed racing and winning on a Supertwin at the Sunflower meeting in October, I want to race one at the North West."

Irwin, who finished third in last season's BSB series on the PBM Ducati, is determined to be race ready for his 2019 NW200 and BSB challenges.

"When I raced at last year's North West I had a lot in hand." he added.

"Even when I made a mistake in the first race I had such a big lead that I wasn't under any real pressure, but it might be different this year.

"All road races are very competitive now and, although I will be stronger in 2019, so will the others.

"There will be other riders who will be very competitive but I will concentrate on me and I will be at the North West dedicated to the cause, chasing that first six-timer."