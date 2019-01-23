Isle of Man TT 2019: Official launch set for March

Peter Hickman became the fastest man in TT history in 2018

Many of the world's leading road racers will visit the Isle of Man on 19 March to launch the 2019 TT races, it has been announced.

Organisers say the event at the Villa Marina will be attended by Peter Hickman, Dean Harrison, John McGuinness and other leading riders.

However, it will not be streamed live on the official TT website this year.

The record-breaking Birchall brothers and Dave Molyneux will be among those representing sidecar crews.

The evening will see riders interviewed about their new teams and ambitions for the June races at the Mountain Course.