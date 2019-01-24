Formula E: Santiago E-Prix is the third race in an action-packed season so far

Media playback is not supported on this device Jerome d'Ambrosio wins second Formula E race in Morocco

After the closest finish to a Formula E race, the 2018-19 season heads to Santiago, Chile, for the third round on Saturday, 26 January.

Just 0.143 seconds separated Mahindra Racing's Jerome d'Ambrosio from second-placed Robin Frijns of the Envision Virgin Racing Team in Marrakesh earlier this month.

It came after Alexander Sims and his BMW Andretti team-mate Antonio Felix da Costa, who had been second and first respectively, crashed into each other late on.

Da Costa had been aiming for his second win of the season after holding off reigning champion Jean-Eric Vergne, of DS Techeetah, to win the first E-Prix in Saudi Arabia in December.

D'Ambrosio is top of the standings on 40 points, with Da Costa and Vergne both on 28 after two of the 13 races.

This will be the second E-Prix to be staged in Santiago, although it will be held three miles away from last year's contest - at a 2.4km, 14-turn track in O'Higgins Park.

Santiago is the only South American race of the campaign. Last year's race was chaotic, with six cars failing to finish as Vergne won. The Frenchman was lucky to stay on the track when team-mate Andre Lotterer ran into the back of his car, but the pair managed to stay in the race, with the German finishing second.

Vergne will be looking to do better than in Marrakesh, when he spun in the opening seconds of the race while trying to move into the lead, although he did fight back to finish fifth. "I was an idiot because it was completely unnecessary," was the champion's blunt verdict.

Recap: How does Formula E work?

There are 13 races in 12 cities in the 2018-19 Formula E season, which runs until 14 July

Compared with some of its carbon-belching cousins, Formula E is considerably more friendly to the environment.

The sport was developed with sustainability in mind ,with organisers saying the aim is to "reduce our carbon footprint as much as possible".

It does this by powering its cars with a battery that uses 100% renewable fuel, and tyres that - as well as lasting an entire race - can also be recycled afterwards. Meanwhile, spectators are encouraged to use public transport to get to events, with no public parking available.

One drawback with battery-powered cars is they have not had the capacity to last an entire race, resulting in the rather unusual (and somewhat gimmicky) sight of drivers having to swap cars mid-race.

That will no longer happen - this season's Gen2 car is fitted with a battery that will last from start to finish.

With the car manufacturing world looking to switch to developing almost exclusively electric cars within the next couple of decades, Formula E provides them with the ideal arena to test new technology at a competitive level.

Fan Boost and Attack Mode - who had the power?

Spectators play a key role in the action during Formula E races.

'Fan boost' has been a feature of the past few seasons, with viewers able to vote using an app to determine which driver gets some extra power during a race.

In Saudi Arabia, Da Costa, Lucas di Grassi, Daniel Abt and former Formula 1 drivers Felipe Massa and Stoffel Vandoorne were the top five drivers to be awarded extra power. Massa, Pascal Wehrlein, Sebastien Buemi, Da Costa and Vandoorne got the vote to receive power in Marrakesh.

New this season is 'Attack Mode', which gives competitors a speed boost after they drive through an allocated area on the track.

Da Costa and D'Ambrosio have both benefited from the new feature during the opening two races, but Geox Dragon Racing's Jose Maria Lopez missed the activation zone and ended up in the wall in Saudi Arabia.

How are the new boys doing?

Felipe Massa is arguably Formula E's biggest driver signing yet

Badly.

Former Formula 1 drivers Massa, Vandoorne and Wehrlein are among the 22 drivers in 2018-19, but all three are without a point so far.

Ex-Ferrari and Williams driver Massa, runner-up in the Formula 1 world championship in 2008, has signed a three-year contract to race for Monaco-based Venturi.

But the Brazilian has had a difficult start in the all-electric series, finished 17th after a handful of penalties in Saudi Arabia.

He was then called "an amateur" by fellow Brazilian Nelson Piquet Jr after the pair nearly collided in a free practice session, before Massa came 18th in Morocco - the last of the finishers.

Vandoorne - Fernando Alonso's F1 team-mate at McLaren for the past two seasons - has also made the switch to Formula E and is racing for HWA Racelab.

The Belgian made a good start by qualifying in fourth place in Saudi Arabia, but technical problems with the car meant he was only 16th in the race.

In Marrakesh, Vandoorne failed to finish, as team-mate Gary Paffett hit his car after less than 10 minutes of the race.

Mahindra Racing's Wehrlein missed the opening race because he was still under contract in F1 and an early technical issue saw his race in Morocco end prematurely.

Fans in Saudi Arabia saw the new Gen2 car (and Stoffel Vandoorne) in action for the first time

Where and when are the races?

26 January 2019: Santiago, Chile

16 February 2019: Mexico City

10 March 2019: Hong Kong

23 March 2019: Sanya, China

13 April 2019: Rome, Italy

27 April 2019: Paris, France

11 May 2019: Monaco

25 May 2019: Berlin, Germany

22 June 2019: Bern, Switzerland

13 and 14 July 2019: New York, USA