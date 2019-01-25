Isle of Man TT 2019: Hutchinson & Johnson sign Honda deal

In 2010, Hutchinson won a record-breaking five TTs in the same year

Sixteen-time winner Ian Hutchinson will again compete for a new-look Honda Racing at the Isle of Man TT races.

The Yorkshire racer will be joined by Australian David Johnston for the TT, North West 200 and Ulster GP.

Both men will represent the team in Superbike and Superstock classes aboard the Honda Fireblade SP2.

Hutchinson continues with Honda after a valiant return from injury last year and said he feels "confident coming into the season".

"Last year was about building back up and learning the Fireblade again. I'm keen to get started and looking forward to the team's first test," the 39-year-old added.

Johnson is fastest Australian TT racer of all time

Honda will also prepare a CBR600RR machine for Hutchinson for the two TT Supersport races.

Adelaide racer Johnson will be looking at the podium after recording three fourth place finishes in recent years.

"I'm really happy to join the Honda Racing team for this season. Over the years they have been incredibly successful on the roads and won a lot at the TT," Johnson said.

"I feel that I will gel with the Fireblade, so I'm very excited to get started and ride the bikes.

"With Hutchy getting fitter from his injuries I think we'll work together well and I will have some great people around me in the team."