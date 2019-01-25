WRC: Meeke drops to ninth spot after early Friday stages at Rally Monte Carlo

Kris Meeke's Monte Carlo hopes were hit by a puncture in Thursday's second stage

Northern Ireland's Kris Meeke dropped to ninth place after Friday's morning stages at the Monte Carlo Rally.

Meeke was second after Thursday's first stage but then lost 45 seconds in stage two because of a puncture.

That left him seventh overnight - 53.8 seconds behind his team-mate and event leader Ott Tanak.

Meeke dropped a further 20 seconds off the pace on Friday morning as he stood one minute and 14.3 seconds behind new leader Belgium's Thierry Neuville.

Hyundai Neuville leads Citroen's Sebastien Ogier with Tanak now 16.9 seconds behind.

Meeke was fastest in the preliminary warm-up on Thursday and the Dungannon driver continued his impressive start with Toyota when he finished in second place on the opening stage, just five seconds behind Tanak.

But his puncture on the closing stretch of the second stage led to him slipping down the standings and he now faces a battle to get back into contention in the event.

He has lost two places on his overnight overall position despite finishing eighth and fifth in Friday's two stages.