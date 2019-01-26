Formula E: GB's Sam Bird wins in Chile after Sebastien Buemi crash
Britain's Sam Bird won Formula E's Santiago E-Prix to move second in the drivers' championship after race leader Sebastien Buemi crashed out with 11 laps to go.
Virgin Racing driver Bird, who came second in Marrakesh in the previous round, is now one point behind Mahindra Racing's Jerome D'Ambrosio.
D'Ambrosio's teammate Pascal Wehrlein finished second in Chile while Audi Sport's Daniel Abt came third.
There are 10 races left in the season.
It was a day to forget for three former champions as 2016 winner Buemi - racing for e.dams Renault - crashed after the turn 6/7 chicane having led the race from pole.
Abt's teammate Lucas di Grassi - the 2017 champion - had qualified on pole but was sent to the back of the grid after an infraction on his de-acceleration lap and finished outside of the points.
Jean-Eric Vergne - the reigning champion - was forced to retire after a collision at the start and 2015 winner Nelson Piquet Jr also finished down in 11th.
2019 calendar
16 February: Mexico City
10 March: Hong Kong
23 March: Sanya, China
13 April: Rome, Italy
27 April: Paris, France
11 May: Monaco
25 May: Berlin, Germany
22 June: Bern, Switzerland
13 & 14 July: New York, USA