Isle of Man TT 2019: Paul Jordan signs with Dafabet Devitt Racing

Paul Jordan represented the team at the Macau Grand Prix in 2018

Northern Ireland's Paul Jordan has signed for the Dafabet Devitt Racing team for the 2019 Isle of Man TT.

The 26-year-old will ride Kawasaki machinery in all five of the solo classes on the Mountain Course for the Bristol-based outfit.

He said: "I'm looking forward to taking another step forward in my career and doing both myself and the team proud."

Former TT winner Ivan Lintin will also be with the team throughout the 2019 season in a "non-racing role".

The team said Lintin, who sustained critical injuries at last year's Southern 100, is still "firmly a member of Dafabet Devitt Racing family".

The 2019 TT takes place from 25 May to 7 June.

Jordan will also represent the team, operated by RC Express Racing, at the Southern 100 and selected rounds of the Pirelli National Superstock 1000 Championship.

Team owner Roy Constable said his signing continued their "ethos of working with young, promising riders".

He continued: "We'll be looking to nurture his [Paul's] talent, build on what we achieved last year and have a successful and enjoyable year of racing."

Jordan, who rode for the team at the Ulster GP and in Macau in 2018, added: "It feels like I've been with the team for years and that's such a great feeling to have."