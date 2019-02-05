Isle of Man TT: Phil Crowe targets 130mph lap

Phil Crowe made his debut at the TT in 2014

Lincolnshire racer Phil Crowe has said he hopes to "find more speed" and achieve his first 130mph lap of the TT course during this year's event.

The 39-year-old Market Rasen rider will ride in five solo races.

Crowe has competed in the event since 2014 and reached a lap time of 129.957mph last year.

"Things are really starting to click for me on the Mountain Course and I know where I can make improvements and find more speed," he said.

"I can't wait to get going again."

Raymond Casey has visited the TT for the past six years as part of Brian McCormack's crew

Meanwhile Irish road racer Raymond Casey will become the first rider from Cork to take part in the TT for almost 30 years when he makes his debut on the Mountain Course.

Casey, 34, has previously competed in a number of road racing events, including the Ulster Grand Prix.

"I've really enjoyed competing on the roads to date but the Isle of Man TT is a huge challenge and one that I'm not underestimating," he said.

The 2019 Isle of Man TT races take place from 25 May to 7 June.