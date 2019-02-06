Marc Marquez: MotoGP world champion fastest on first day of testing at Sepang

Marc Marquez, 25, has won five of the past six titles since he joined MotoGP in 2013

Defending MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez was fastest on the first day of pre-season testing in Malaysia.

It was the 25-year-old Spaniard's first run since a four-hour shoulder operation in December. The new season starts on 10 March in Qatar.

The Honda rider's best time of 1min 59.621secs was more than quarter of a second faster than Suzuki's Alex Rins.

Yamaha's Maverick Vinales, winner at Phillip Island in October, posted the third fastest time of the day.

Another Spaniard, three-time world champion Jorge Lorenzo, is the only 2019 rider absent at Malaysia's Sepang circuit, as he recovers from a wrist injury.

Italian Valentino Rossi, who celebrates his 40th birthday this month, finished sixth on his Yamaha with a best time of 2min 00.054secs.