Marc Marquez: MotoGP world champion fastest on first day of testing at Sepang
Defending MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez was fastest on the first day of pre-season testing in Malaysia.
It was the 25-year-old Spaniard's first run since a four-hour shoulder operation in December. The new season starts on 10 March in Qatar.
The Honda rider's best time of 1min 59.621secs was more than quarter of a second faster than Suzuki's Alex Rins.
Yamaha's Maverick Vinales, winner at Phillip Island in October, posted the third fastest time of the day.
Another Spaniard, three-time world champion Jorge Lorenzo, is the only 2019 rider absent at Malaysia's Sepang circuit, as he recovers from a wrist injury.
Italian Valentino Rossi, who celebrates his 40th birthday this month, finished sixth on his Yamaha with a best time of 2min 00.054secs.