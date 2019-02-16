WRC: Kris Meeke improves to sixth place at Rally Sweden

Kris Meeke is competing for Toyota in this year's championship

Northern Ireland driver Kris Meeke has moved up two spots to sixth position after Saturday's opening four stages at Rally Sweden.

Toyota driver Meeke, 39, is now one minute and 10.8 seconds behind leader and team-mate Ott Tanak.

Estonian Tanak moved ahead of overnight leader Teemu Suninen on stage nine before the Finn lost nearly a minute and half after hitting a snowbank.

After stage 12, Tanak held a 40.4 second lead over Andreas Mikkelsen.

Finland's Esapekka Lappi is a further 14.5 seconds back in third with Britain's Elfyn Evans just under two more seconds back in fourth.

Meeke is 11.3 seconds behind fifth-placed Belgian Thierry Neuville with Suninen just over 18 seconds behind the Dungannon man in seventh and former world champion Sebastien Loeb in eighth.

The Northern Irishman's stage performances on Saturday morning saw him finishing achieving two fourths, a fifth and an eighth.

Dungannon man Meeke finished sixth in last month's season-opening Rally Monte Carlo after having tyre troubles.

However, his win in the final power stage in Monte Carlo earned him bonus points which left him fourth in the world championship.

Meeke is competing for Toyota this season after being dropped from Citroen's line-up midway through the 2018 season.