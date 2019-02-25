Sophia Florsch: Formula 3 driver to return to testing after crash

Sophia Florsch had an 11-hour operation after the crash

Formula 3 driver Sophia Florsch will return to action next week for the first time since fracturing her spine in a high-speed crash in November.

The German, 18, will take part in pre-season testing with her Van Amersfoot Racing team at Monza on Wednesday, 6 March and Thursday, 7 March.

It comes just 106 days after surgery following the crash in Macau.

"This will be a very exciting moment being back behind the wheel of my race car again," said Florsch.

"Big thank you to my team and all my sponsors who made it possible for me to come back and race this season.

"It is a really nice feeling to know that people believe in you."

Florsch's car lost control going into a bend in the Macau Grand Prix, before flying through the air and crashing backwards into a fence and photographers' bunker.

She suffered two broken bones in her spinal column but said it was "a miracle" that she survived the crash.