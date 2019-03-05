Formula E to introduce new London street race for 2020

British driver Sam Bird has backed the new addition to the Formula E calendar

A Formula E race on the streets of London will be held in 2020, series organisers have announced.

The race will take place around the London Docklands and the ExCel centre.

The London ePrix was previously held in 2015 and 2016, when Battersea Park provided the stage for back-to-back season finales.

"It's massively exciting that Formula E is coming back to London," British Virgin Racing driver Sam Bird told BBC Sport.

"I was fortunate enough to win one of previous London ePrixs, in my hometown. It's great that motorsport is coming back to the UK, with such a large fanbase.

"It's going to be the first race where a motorsport event goes outdoors and into the ExCel in London."

Media playback is not supported on this device Formula E: Last-gasp Lucas Di Grassi wins Mexico E-Prix

After the 2016 season finale, organisers were forced to find an alternative location after protesters argued the event caused disruption and harmed the environment in a green space area.

"I'm looking forward to being back in the UK," ex-F1 driver Stoffel Vandoorne, who is racing in Formula E this year, told BBC Sport.

"I've always had a UK race at Silverstone, and this year it's not happening for me there, but next year it will be fun to get out on the streets of London. It's great to get so close to the fans and show them what the racing is like."

Formula E is now in its fifth season and can be followed across the BBC.

The Hong Kong ePrix is on Sunday, 10 March on BBC Two at 07:30 GMT, with qualifying at 06:00 GMT on the BBC Red Button, and a race replay on the BBC Red Button and online from 18:00 GMT.