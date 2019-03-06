Formula E: 50th E-Prix in Hong Kong live on BBC Two

Watch live coverage of the Hong Kong e-Prix on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website/App from 07:30 GMT on Sunday

The Formula E season continues with Round 5 of the championship in Hong Kong on Sunday, 10 March.

The race looks set to have a party atmosphere this weekend as electric racing celebrates its 50th E-Prix against the backdrop of the bustling Central Harbourfront.

The 1.860km circuit weaves its way past famous landmarks such as the International Finance Centre, Hong Kong Observation Wheel and Hong Kong City Hall.

Fans will be able to watch the race live on BBC Two from 07:30 GMT as Jennie Gow presents coverage with special guest, British racing driver Jamie Chadwick.

Chadwick, 20, is the first female driver in history to win a BRDC British Formula 3 Championship race.

Qualifying is also available to listen to live on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra from 03:40 GMT. The session lasts one hour and sees drivers divided into four groups of up to six cars, defined by their position in the championship.

Once out, each driver has six minutes to set their best time, with the top-six drivers proceeding to the super pole shoot-out in a bid to secure a pole position and additional three points.

If a 03:40 alarm call on a Sunday morning seems a little too early, viewers can catch-up on all the action from qualifying on the BBC Red Button from 06:00 GMT.

Round 5 in Mexico City saw Brazil's Lucas di Grassi win a dramatic race after the Audi driver overtook Mahindra Racing's Pascal Wehrlein metres before the finish line.

Former Formula 1 driver Wehrlein led for large periods but ran out of power on the final corner as Di Grassi edged past on the inside.

Series organisers also announced in the build-up to Hong Kong that Formula E on the streets of London will be held in 2020 around the London Docklands and the ExCel centre.

The London E-Prix was previously held in 2015 and 2016, when Battersea Park provided the stage for back-to-back season finales.

Championship standings

After Mexico City E-Prix

Position Driver Team Points 1. Jerome d'Ambrosio (Bel) Mahindra Racing 53 2. Antonio Felix da Costa (Por) BMW Andretti 46 3. Sam Bird (GB) Envision Virgin Racing 43 4. Lucas di Grassi (Bra) Audi Sport Abt Schaeffler 34 5. Pascal Wehrlein (Sui) Mahindra Racing 30

British drivers with championship points

Position Driver Team Points 12. Alexander Sims BMW Andretti 18 14. Oliver Rowland Nissan E.Dams 6 15. Oliver Turvey Nio Formula E Team 4

Recap: How does Formula E work?

There are 13 races in 12 cities in the 2018-19 Formula E season, which runs until 14 July

Compared with some of its carbon-belching cousins, Formula E is considerably more friendly to the environment.

The sport was developed with sustainability in mind, with organisers saying the aim is to "reduce our carbon footprint as much as possible".

It does this by powering its cars with a battery that uses 100% renewable fuel, and tyres that - as well as lasting an entire race - can also be recycled afterwards. Meanwhile, spectators are encouraged to use public transport to get to events, with no public parking available.

One drawback with battery-powered cars is they have not had the capacity to last an entire race, resulting in the rather unusual (and somewhat gimmicky) sight of drivers having to swap cars mid-race.

That will no longer happen - this season's Gen2 car is fitted with a battery that will last from start to finish.

With the car manufacturing world looking to switch to developing almost exclusively electric cars within the next couple of decades, Formula E provides them with the ideal arena to test new technology at a competitive level.

Fan Boost and Attack Mode

Spectators play a key role in the action during Formula E races.

'Fan boost' has been a feature of the past few seasons, with viewers able to vote using an app to determine which driver gets some extra power during a race.

New this season is 'Attack Mode', which gives competitors a speed boost after they drive through an allocated area on the track.

