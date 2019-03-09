WRC: Kris Meeke lies third in Rally Mexico

Kris Meeke is a former winner of the Rally of Mexico in 2017

Northern Ireland driver Kris Meeke lies in third place behind Sebastien Ogier and Elfyn Evans in Rally of Mexico.

Reigning world champion Ogier, driving a Citroen, leads Evans by 14.8 seconds, with Meeke, in a Toyota, 21.1 seconds behind the Frenchman.

Friday was a day marked by retirements, notably Norwegian Andreas Mikkelsen and Spaniard Dani Sordo.

Meeke, 39, dramatically won the Mexico rally in 2017 and was third place in last year's event.

The Dungannon competitor, having his first gravel rally with Toyota, began the rally in fourth place in the championship standings, 26 points adrift of series leader Ott Tanak.

He was sixth in Rally Sweden last month, having also finished sixth in the season-opening round in Monte Carlo in January.

Meeke is competing for Toyota this season after being dropped from Citroen's line-up midway through the 2018 season.

Championship leader Tanak, in another Toyota, is fourth 37.1sec off the lead. Belgian Thierry Neuville (Hyundai), second in the standings, is next.

As championship leader, Tanak was obliged to open proceedings, 'cleaning' the gravel tracks. He lost time in all the morning stages but the drop outs and victories in two of the last three stages of the day pushed him back up the leaderboard.

"I did everything I could, I could not have done better," said Tanak. "I felt good in the car all day, it was nice enough and I had the confidence to attack."

"The gap to second place is not so big and I think we have a chance to take it, "he said.

Ogier third in the standings, said his starting slot was not "ideal" but he still "took pleasure in being able to benefit from the tracks" left by the few drivers ahead of him.

Neuville suffered a puncture in the morning and also said he was feeling ill.

"This puncture has extinguished our hopes for a good weekend," he said.

Mikkelsen had a narrow 1.6sec lead over Ogier halfway through the day but hit a rock during the repeated El Chocolate stage and retired with a broken suspension.

Sordo, in his first rally of the season, was second after the sixth of the day's nine stages, less than five seconds behind Ogier but was then forced out by an electrical problem.