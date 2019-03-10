Formula E: British driver Sam Bird wins controversial Hong Kong ePrix

Media playback is not supported on this device Formula E: GB's Sam Bird wins dramatic Hong Kong E-Prix

British driver Sam Bird won a controversial Hong Kong ePrix following a late overtake on the final lap.

Polesitter Stoffel Vandoorne lost the lead off the line going into the first corner as Oliver Rowland of Nissan E-dams took the lead with a better start.

Bird then took the lead after Rowland's car stopped on track causing a safety car. However, Andre Lotterer of DS Techeetah passed Bird after he ran wide and led for much of the race, with Bird following closely.

During the final lap, Bird made contact puncturing Lotterer's right-rear tyre, giving the race win over to the Envision Virgin Racing driver.

More to follow.