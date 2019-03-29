WRC: Kris Meeke 16th after incident-packed opening day in the Rally of Corsica

Kris Meeke was in fourth position in the championship heading into the Corsica event

Northern Ireland's Kris Meeke is in 16th place in the Rally of Corsica after an incident-packed opening day.

A first-stage puncture dropped Meeke out of contention, with further suspension damage leaving him three minutes and 45 seconds off the pace.

Rally leader Elfyn Evans caught Meeke's limping Toyota on the final stage, dropping behind Ott Tanak as a result.

However, Evans' lead was restored when the stewards awarded the Welshman an adjusted time.

Meeke and Toyota boss Tommi Mäkinen supported M-Sport's bid to give Evans back the time he had lost on Friday's final stage, with event stewards duly obliging.

"Sorry for holding Elfyn up on the last stage but no way was it intended," said Meeke on his Instagram page, "I had hoped the organisers had given him an extra minute gap.

"I don't want to get involved in the race for the lead, and I'm glad the organisers were able to get the times sorted out so quickly.

"We've not had the best of days, the pace is certainly there so hopefully we can have a trouble free run tomorrow."

Evans leads Meeke's team-mate Tanak overnight by 4.5 seconds, with Hyundai's Thierry Neuville running in third.

Another Hyundai driver Sebastien Loeb is eighth after crashing in the opening stage, with reigning Six-time WRC champion Sebastien Ogier running in sixth after spinning in the first run of the day.