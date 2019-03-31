Mick Schumacher eighth in standings after Formula 2 debut at Bahrain Grand Prix

Mick Schumacher (centre) is set to test with the Ferrari and Alfa Romeo F1 teams in Bahrain on Tuesday

Mick Schumacher, son of Formula 1 great Michael, sits eighth in the Formula 2 standings after his debut weekend at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The 20-year-old German finished eighth in race one on Saturday, meaning he started on pole in Sunday's second race after grid positions were reversed.

On Sunday, Schumacher came sixth in the sprint race, won by Luca Ghiotto.

Italy's Ghiotto occupies top spot in the standings leading into the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on 28 April.

Schumacher Jr, who drives for Prema Racing, took eight points from the opening weekend and sits 29 points behind leader Ghiotto.

The German began the second race on pole thanks to the reverse grid system for the top eight finishers of race one.

His father is the only driver in history to win seven F1 titles, and also has the all-time record of 91 grand prix victories.

The 50-year-old, who retired from F1 for a second time at the end of 2012, has not been seen in public since suffering severe brain injuries in a skiing accident in December 2013.

His son will test with the Ferrari and Alfa Romeo F1 teams in Bahrain on Tuesday.