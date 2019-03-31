MotoGP: Marc Marquez wins in Argentina to take overall lead

Marquez coasted to his 45th victory in the top class division

World champion Marc Marquez claimed his first victory of the season with an emphatic win at the Argentine MotoGP.

The 26-year-old Spaniard, winner of five of the past six championships, was edged into second place by Andrea Dovizioso at the opening race in Qatar.

But he dominated from pole position at the Termas track and finished 10 seconds clear.

Valentino Rossi, 23 years to the day since his world championship debut, pipped Dovizioso to second place.

Rossi and Dovizioso switched places 12 times but the 40-year-old prevailed, capitalising on his rival's error on the last lap to take second place on the same circuit where 12 months ago he had collided with Marquez and crashed out.

The next race is the Grand Prix of The Americas and takes place in Austin, Texas, on 14 April.

Argentine MotoGP result:

1. Marc Marquez (Spa/Honda) 41mins 43.688secs

2. Valentino Rossi (Ita/Yamaha) 41:53.504

3. Andrea Dovizioso (Ita/Ducati) 41:54.218

4. Jack Miller (Aus/Ducati) 41:55.828

5. Alex Rins (Spa/Suzuki) 41:56.251

6. Danilo Petrucci (Ita/Ducati) 41:57.438

7. Takaaki Nakagami (Jpn/Honda) 42:01.848

8. Fabio Quartararo (Fra/Yamaha) 42:04.091

9. Aleix Espargaro (Spa/Aprilia) 42:08.980

10. Pol Espargaro (Spa/Red Bull) 42:09.367

Other:

13. Cal Crutchlow (GB/Honda) 42:15.086

World Championship standings (after 2 of 19 rounds):

1. Marc Marquez (Spa/Honda) 45pts

2. Andrea Dovizioso (Ita/Ducati) 41

3. Valentino Rossi (Ita/Yamaha) 31

4. Alex Rins (Spa/Suzuki) 24

5. Danilo Petrucci (Ita/Ducati) 20

6. Cal Crutchlow (GB/Honda) 19

7. Takaaki Nakagami (Jpn/Honda) 16

8. Jack Miller (Aus/Ducati) 13

9. Aleix Espargaro (Spa/Aprilia) 13

10. Pol Espargaro (Spa/Red Bull) 10