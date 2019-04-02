World Superbikes: Proposed NI race track put up for sale

The site was formerly used for clay extraction for Tyrone Brick

The proposed site of a £30m motor racing circuit in County Tyrone has been put up for sale by receivers.

The 180-acre Lake Torrent site near Coalisland was due to host a round of the 2019 World Superbike Championship.

However the future of the project has been in doubt since receivers were appointed in October 2018.

Construction on the 2.2-mile circuit, located on a former clay pits site, began in 2017 but was halted due to planning issues.

Private company Manna Developments Ltd was granted planning approval by Mid Ulster District Council in August 2017, subject to a number of conditions.

The plans included the staging of four major touring car and motorbike championship races a year.

However it became obvious that the proposed 2.2-mile circuit would not be ready to stage a round of the global series in 2019 after construction was delayed.

Administrators from restructuring firm Keenan CF said: "The sale of this site represents a unique opportunity to own an extensive land holding in Coalisland and work with Mid Ulster District Council and other key stakeholders to regenerate the land for the benefit of the local economy".