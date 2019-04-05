NI teens Dan Harper and Jack Young aiming for racing success

Harper succeeded Charlie Eastwood as a Porsche Junior driver, and hopes he can follow in the footsteps of his fellow Northern Irishman and lift the Carrera Cup title

Northern Ireland teenagers Dan Harper and Jack Young both have their eyes on motorsport titles.

Harper, 18, enters his second year as a Porsche Junior Driver, and will be hoping to collect top honours in the Carrera Cup GB.

Young, 17, has his sights set on the Renault Clio Cup title after running a part campaign last year.

Both championships get underway at Brands Hatch this weekend, supporting the British Touring Car Championship.

'I have to make my point'

Hillsborough driver Harper made a big impression in his first year as an official Porsche Junior driver last year, with the Dromore High student hoping he can build on the positives from his maiden season in the Carrera Cup.

"I'm really excited after a great season last year," said Harper. "We managed to get two wins, the most fastest laps and the most pole positions, so I went into the winter with my head held high.

"I've just been focusing on the small things we need to improve ahead of the new season, like my fitness and concentration - as well as being flat out with school, of course."

"It's tough to balance," he admits, as he prepares to sit his A-levels. "My focus is the racing, but my mum's main focus is the school.

"My school have been very good at giving me the time off and supporting my racing, and thankfully they let me do my schoolwork when I can."

After a year of learning in 2018, Harper says he only has one focus heading into the new season: "My aim has to be the overall championship. It's my second year in the series, I've done a lot of learning and this is my year to make my point.

"It's obviously going to be tough but my pace last year gives me plenty to build on."

Young won the Renault Clio International Cup at Paul Ricard in December, beating off Clio racers from all over the world despite only turning 17 the previous month

Methodist College pupil Jack Young is another teenager who has title aspirations as he aims to build on last year's promise in the Renault Clio Cup.

Young made a big impression in the second half of last year, becoming the youngest pole-sitter in the championship's history before going on to win the Renault Clio International title, beating more experienced drivers from around the world.

"I'm really looking forward to the first weekend," said Young, who won the Junior Clio title in 2017. "I've good memories from Brands Hatch when we got pole here last year, so hopefully now we can turn that into our first win this time around.

"Last year our pace really improved and we started challenging at the sharp end. I'm taking it one step at a time but fingers crossed we can turn that into a title challenge.

"This is the last year of the Clio Cup on the BTCC package, and I know if I can win it I'll become the youngest champion in the series' history.

"It probably adds a bit of extra pressure because I expect a lot from myself, but it's a nice feeling to have and I'm confident we can achieve it."