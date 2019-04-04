Reema Juffali: female Saudi driver to make F4 debut at Brands Hatch

From the section

Reema Juffali (centre) celebrates winning the TRD 86 Cup (Silver Category) at the Yas Marina Circuit in Dubai

Saudi Arabia's first female racing driver Reema Juffali will make her F4 British Championship debut at Brands Hatch this weekend.

Juffali, 27, will drive for defending champions Double R Racing alongside Louis Foster and Sebastian Alvarez.

A relative newcomer to single-seater racing, Juffali has previously performed strongly in the two-seater TRD 86 Cup and MRF Challenge.

"Brands Hatch is the heart of motorsport," Jeddah-born Juffali said.

"It's going to be a tough year in such a competitive championship, but I'm ready for the challenge.

"It's such a great thing for me to do and represent my country."

Juffali made her competitive racing debut in October 2018, taking part in the TRD 86 Cup in Dubai, winning the silver category.

⁣⁣Women in Saudi Arabia were banned from driving until June 2018, when strict laws were introduced allowing female drivers to apply for a licence.