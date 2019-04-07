British Touring Cars: Mixed start to title defence for Colin Turkington at Brands Hatch

Turkington is back with Team BMW to defend his third British Touring Car title, driving a brand new 3 Series

Colin Turkington's defence of his British Touring Car title got off to a mixed start at Brands Hatch on Sunday.

The Portadown driver posted a best result of fifth in race three after a difficult first two outings in his new BMW 3 Series.

Carrickfergus's Chris Smiley also rescued a top-10 finish after a weather affected day at the Kent circuit.

In the support series there were wins for Northern Ireland teenagers teenagers Dan Harper and Jack Young.

The first BTCC race of the season was a lottery around the Brands Indy Circuit, with the grid split between dry and wet tyres.

Turkington, who qualified third, decided on wet tyres but was helpless to stop the dry-shod cars powering past in the improving conditions and he finished down in 19th.

Race two was another tough outing, although a points finish in 14th was some consolation before a strong run to fifth in the final race of the day.

Smiley, whose BTC Racing team-mate Josh Cook won the opening race, crashed out of race one but recovered well in race two with a 20th-place finish.

That set up an impressive drive to seventh in race three, where he picked up his first points of the season.

Team BMW's Andrew Jordan and Motorbase's Tom Chilton were the other two winners in the opening weekend of the championship.

Opening weekend success for NI teens

Dan Harper, left, leads the Porsche Carrera Cup standings after a strong opening weekend while fellow NI teenager Jack young claimed his maiden Renault Clio Cup win

Hillsborough driver Harper leads the Porsche Carrera Cup GB standings after a win and a third place.

The 18-year-old qualified on pole position and led from lights to flag in race one, before going on to collect his second podium of the weekend in race two.

Belfast's Jack Young claimed his maiden Renault Clio Cup win in race two, edging out Max Coates after a race-long thrilling battle.

Young, who finished second behind Coates in the first race on Saturday, sits just five points behind the Yorkshireman in the standings.