Formula E: Paris E-Prix next in a thrilling season that has seen seven drivers win races

It has been an incredible Formula E season so far with seven different winners from seven different teams in seven races.

The eighth race of the 2018-19 campaign is in Paris on Saturday and you can follow live coverage across the BBC.

Only four points separate the top four in the drivers' championship.

Belgium's Jerome d'Ambrosio has 65, one more than Portugal's Antonio Felix da Costa, with Germany's Andre Lotterer third and Mitch Evans in fourth.

New Zealander Evans jumped up from 11th with his maiden Formula E victory in Italy two weeks ago as his team, Jaguar, also won an E-Prix for the first time.

"I'm so happy for the team, for all their hard work," said Evans. "This has really come at a great time."

The series has already had races in Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Chile, Mexico, Hong Kong, mainland China and Italy and this is the eighth of 13 races, with forthcoming events in Monaco, Berlin and Bern before the season-ending double-header in New York.

The Paris E-Prix takes place on the streets of the French capital and provides some of the most spectacular backdrops of the season with monuments including the Eiffel Tower, Les Invalides and the Musee de L'armee visible as the cars take on the 14-turn, 1.93km circuit.

How are the big names doing?

Felipe Massa is arguably Formula E's biggest driver signing yet

Former Ferrari and Williams driver Felipe Massa, runner-up in the F1 World Championship in 2008, has signed a three-year contract to race for Monaco-based Venturi and is down in 16th overall after failing to finish in Rome.

But there was better news for another former F1 driver as Stoffel Vandoorne, Fernando Alonso's team-mate at McLaren in 2017 and 2018, gained his first Formula E podium finish as he came third last time out for the HWA Racelab team to move above Massa and into 14th.

Mahindra Racing's Pascal Wehrlein, who had two seasons in F1, is 11th overall after coming 10th in Italy. Neither of these three have won a race this season, although Wehrlein led throughout in Mexico City, but in an incredible finish ran out of battery power in the final straight. He was overtaken by Lucas di Grassi before being handed a five-second penalty to drop down to sixth.

How they stand - after seven races of 13

Name Team Points 1. Jerome d'Ambrosio (Bel) Mahindra Racing 65 2. Antonio Felix da Costa (Por) BMW I Andretti Motorsport 64 3. Andre Lotterer (Ger) DS Techeetah Formula E Team 62 4. Mitch Evans (NZ) Panasonic Jaguar Racing 61 5. Lucas di Grassi (Bra) Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler 58 6. Robin Frijns (Ned) Envision Virgin Racing 55 7. Jean-Eric Vergne (Fra) DS Techeetah Formula E Team 54 8. Sam Bird (GB) Envision Virgin Racing 54 9. Edoardo Mortara (Sui) Venturi Formula E Team 52 10. Daniel Abt (Ger) Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler 44 11. Pascal Wehrlein (Ger) Mahindra Racing 37 12. Oliver Rowland (GB) Nissan E.Dams 35 13. Sebastian Buemi (Sui) Nissan E.Dams 30 14. Stoffel Vandoorne (Bel) HWA Racelab 18 15. Alexander Sims (GB) BMW I Andretti Motorsport 18 16. Felipe Massa (Bra) Venturi Formula E team 15 17. Oliver Turvey (GB) NIO Formula E Team 6 18. Gary Paffett (GB) HWA Racelab 4 19. Jose Maria Lopez (Arg) GEOX Dragon 2 20. Nelson Piquet Jr (Bra) Panasonic Jaguar Racing 1

Tom Dillman (Fra, NIO Formula E Team), Maximilian Gunther (Ger, GEOX Dragon), Alex Lynn (GB, Panasonic Jaguar Racing), Felipe Nasr (Bra, GEOX Dragon) and Felix Rosenqvist (Swe, Mahindra Racing) have all failed to score a point.

