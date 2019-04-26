WRC: Kris Meeke leading Rally Argentina after opening five stages

Kris Meeke lies in fifth position in the championship standings

Northern Ireland's Kris Meeke took a 5.4 second advantage midway through Friday's action at Rally Argentina.

In third spot after Thursday's special stage in host city Villa Carlos Paz, Toyota's Meeke won stage two before moving into the lead on stage four.

The Dungannon man remained 5.4 seconds ahead of world championship leader Thierry Neuville after stage five.

Meeke's Toyota team-mate Otto Tanak, the overnight leader, lay third - 6.6 seconds behind the Northern Irishman.

Meeke went into the Argentina event fifth in the world championship - 40 points behind Neuville.

Belgian Neuville leads defending champion Frenchman Sebastien Ogier by two points in the series with Tanak a further three points back and Welshman Elfyn Evans one point ahead of Meeke.

The county Tyrone man clinched his first of his five WRC victories at the Argentina event in 2015.

Three further stages take place in Argentina on Friday with Saturday's action featuring seven stages before Sunday's concluding three stages.