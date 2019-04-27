Formula E: Robin Frijns wins the Paris E-Prix
Virgin Racing's Robin Frijns has won the Paris E-Prix, becoming the season's eighth different winner in eight races.
Frijns finished ahead of Andre Lotterer and Daniel Abt in treacherous weather conditions on the 14-turn, 1.93km circuit.
The 27-year-old is Formula E's first Dutch winner and leads the championship on 81 points.
"That was the most difficult race of my career," Frijns told BBC Sport after a race affected by crashes.
"If you're leading, the last thing you want is rain and everything was unpredictable.
"It was really difficult conditions. I'm just so happy to win this race."
Drivers started under the safety car, with rain and hail later in the race leading to a Full Course Yellow being introduced, with a temporary speed restriction of 50kmph being introduced.
Britain's Gary Paffett finished in eighth, with race three winner Sam Bird finishing in 11th place in the eighth race of 13.
Drivers will visit Monaco, Berlin and Bern before the season-ending double-header in New York in July.
A full replay of the race will be available on the BBC Red Button later on Saturday.
2018-19 races so far
- Round one, Saudi Arabia: Winner - Antonio Felix da Costa
- Round two, Marrakesh, Morocco: Winner - Jerome d'Ambrosio
- Round three, Santiago, Chile: Winner - Sam Bird
- Round four, Mexico City, Mexico: Winner - Lucas di Grassi
- Round five, Hong Kong: Winner - Edoardo Mortara
- Round six, Sanya, China: Winner - Jean-Eric Vergne
- Round seven, Rome, Italy: Winner - Mitch Evans
- Round eight, Paris, France: Winner - Robin Frijns
Where and when are the rest of the races?
- 11 May 2019: Monaco
- 25 May 2019: Berlin, Germany
- 22 June 2019: Bern, Switzerland
- 13 and 14 July 2019: New York, USA