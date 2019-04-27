Formula E: Robin Frijns wins the Paris E-Prix

Heavy rain caused a number of crashes in the French capital

Virgin Racing's Robin Frijns has won the Paris E-Prix, becoming the season's eighth different winner in eight races.

Frijns finished ahead of Andre Lotterer and Daniel Abt in treacherous weather conditions on the 14-turn, 1.93km circuit.

The 27-year-old is Formula E's first Dutch winner and leads the championship on 81 points.

"That was the most difficult race of my career," Frijns told BBC Sport after a race affected by crashes.

"If you're leading, the last thing you want is rain and everything was unpredictable.

"It was really difficult conditions. I'm just so happy to win this race."

Drivers started under the safety car, with rain and hail later in the race leading to a Full Course Yellow being introduced, with a temporary speed restriction of 50kmph being introduced.

Britain's Gary Paffett finished in eighth, with race three winner Sam Bird finishing in 11th place in the eighth race of 13.

Drivers will visit Monaco, Berlin and Bern before the season-ending double-header in New York in July.

A full replay of the race will be available on the BBC Red Button later on Saturday.

Media playback is not supported on this device Attack mode? Fan boost? Formula E explained

2018-19 races so far

Where and when are the rest of the races?