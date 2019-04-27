WRC: Kris Meeke moves up to third spot in Rally Argentina

Kris Meeke lies in fifth position in the championship standings

Northern Ireland's Kris Meeke moved up to third place at Rally Argentina after edging above world champion Sebastien Ogier on Saturday.

Meeke remained fourth after Saturday's opening two stages but stage 11 saw the Tyrone man move above Ogier.

However, Meeke continued to lose ground on leaders Thierry Neuville and Ott Tanak in Saturday's early stages.

After stage 11, Meeke was 43.5 seconds behind championship leader Neuville, who headed Tanak by 5.2 seconds.

At that stage, Meeke occupied the final podium position - 3.3 seconds ahead of Ogier.

On Friday, Meeke led by 5.4 seconds after stage 5 but he finished the day 28.1 seconds behind Neuville after encountering problems on stages seven and eight.

Meeke went into the Argentina event fifth in the world championship - 40 points behind Neuville.

Neuville leads defending champion Frenchman Ogier by two points in the series with Meeke's Toyota team-mate Tanak a further three points back and Welshman Elfyn Evans one point ahead of the Northern Irishman.

The county Tyrone man clinched the first of his five WRC victories at the Argentina event in 2015.

Saturday's action features seven stages before Sunday's concluding three stages.