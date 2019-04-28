British Touring Cars: Turkington clinches Donington double

Turkington is back with Team BMW to defend his third British Touring Car title, driving a brand new 3 Series

British Touring Car champion Colin Turkington won two races in the second round of the series at Donington Park.

The Team BMW driver from Portadown enjoyed lights to flag success in his two victories on Sunday and finished ninth in race three.

Turkington is third in the series and five points behind leader Ash Sutton.

Chris Smiley had a best finish of seventh with Dan Harper earning a Porsche Carrera Cup win and Jack Young securing a Renault Clio Cup double.

Smiley's seventh in the opener ensured an Independent driver's win with the Carrick man retiring in race two before coming in 11th in the final race.

Hillsborough teenager Harper tops the Porsche Carrera Cup standings after his win and third-place finish.

Belfast driver Young is 15 points clear in the Renault Clio Cup after the 17-year-old followed up his maiden win with another victory.

Ash Sutton and Matt Neal were second in Turkington's wins while Tom Ingram took victory in race three.

"What a start to the season compared to last year," Turkington told the BTCC website.

"I can't say enough about this team - it's a big pat on the back for the whole team."