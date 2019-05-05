MotoGP: Marc Marquez wins home race in Spain

Marquez passed Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli at the start on the way to his 46th win in the top-class MotoGP division

World champion Marc Marquez won his home MotoGP in Spain to move to the top of this year's championship standings.

Marquez, who started third on the grid, took the lead at the start and led until the finishing line in Jerez.

France's Fabio Quartararo, who had become the youngest MotoGP rider to take pole at 20 years and 14 days, was forced to retire with 12 laps to go.

Alex Rins, who won the last race in the United States, was second with fellow Spaniard Maverick Vinales in third.

Italian Andrea Dovizioso, who led the standings prior to the race, was fourth in the 25-lap race as compatriot Valentino Rossi finished sixth.

Marquez's win was his second of the season and came on the back of crashing out in the last race while leading.

"I am feeling really good, riding how I want," said the 26-year-old. "We were disappointed in Austin but we must enjoy this race."

The next race is the French Grand Prix on 19 May.

Spain results

1. Marc Marquez (Spa/Honda) 41 minutes 08.685 seconds

2. Alex Rins (Spa/Suzuki) +1.654secs

3. Maverick Vinales (Spa/Yamaha) +2.443

4. Andrea Dovizioso (Ita/Ducati) +2.804

5. Danilo Petrucci (Ita/Ducati) +4.748

Overall standings

1. Marc Marquez (Spa/Honda) 70 points

2. Alex Rins (Spa/Suzuki) 69

3. Andrea Dovizioso (Ita/Ducati) 67

4. Valentino Rossi (Ita/Yamaha) 61

5. Danilo Petrucci (Ita/Ducati) 41