Formula E: Eight races, eight different winners - now on to glamorous Monaco
Watch the Monaco E-Prix from 15:00 BST on Saturday, 11 May on Connected TV, BBC Red Button, the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer.
The amazing run has continued - eight races with eight different winners.
The ninth race of an incredible 2018-19 Formula E season comes on Saturday in glamorous Monaco - with live coverage across the BBC.
The last race in Paris was staged in wet conditions with Robin Frijns of the Netherlands taking his first victory.
That success also took him top of the drivers' championship, one point ahead of Germany's Andre Lotterer with five races of the season left.
"The last Formula E event was the toughest race of my career so to come away with the win was an amazing feeling," said Frijns.
"Although we're leading the championship it doesn't change our approach, and there's still a long way to go with many points up for grabs."
You can watch live coverage of the Monaco E-Prix on Connected TV, BBC Red Button the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer from 15:00 BST on Saturday. There are also full replays of the race available on the BBC Red Button later from 19:00 to 21:00 and from 21:35 to 23:35 on Saturday and then from 21:00 to 23:00 on Sunday, 12 May.
This will be the third time a Formula E race has been held in Monaco and the 22 drivers will race on a shortened, modified version of the iconic tight street track used in Formula 1.
The 12-turn 1.765km clockwise circuit uses the same famous start/finish line as F1 before turning right and immediately heading towards the harbour, then rejoining the more familiar track configuration, including the well-known Tabac and Swimming Pool sections.
How are the big names doing?
Former Ferrari and Williams driver Felipe Massa, runner-up in the F1 World Championship in 2008, has signed a three-year contract to race for Monaco-based Venturi and is down in 16th overall after coming ninth in Paris.
Another former F1 driver, Stoffel Vandoorne - Fernando Alonso's team-mate at McLaren in 2017 and 2018 - gained his first podium finish in Italy in race seven but failed to finish in France for the HWA Racelab team and is 14th. Mahindra Racing's Pascal Wehrlein, who had two seasons in F1, is 11th overall after coming 10th in Paris.
How they stand - after eight races of 13
|Name
|Team
|Points
|1. Robin Frijns (Ned)
|Envision Virgin Racing
|81
|2. Andre Lotterer (Ger)
|DS Techeetah Formula E Team
|80
|3. Antonio Felix da Costa (Por)
|BMW I Andretti Motorsport
|70
|4. Lucas di Grassi (Bra)
|Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
|70
|5. Jerome d'Ambrosio (Bel)
|Mahindra Racing
|65
|6. Jean-Eric Vergne (Fra)
|DS Techeetah Formula E Team
|62
|7. Mitch Evans (NZ)
|Panasonic Jaguar Racing
|61
|8. Daniel Abt (Ger)
|Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
|59
|9. Sam Bird (GB)
|Envision Virgin Racing
|54
|10. Edoardo Mortara (Sui)
|Venturi Formula E Team
|52
|11. Pascal Wehrlein (Ger)
|Mahindra Racing
|38
|12. Oliver Rowland (GB)
|Nissan E.Dams
|38
|13. Sebastian Buemi (Sui)
|Nissan E.Dams
|30
|14. Stoffel Vandoorne (Bel)
|HWA Racelab
|18
|15. Alexander Sims (GB)
|BMW I Andretti Motorsport
|18
|16. Felipe Massa (Bra)
|Venturi Formula E team
|17
|17. Maximilian Gunther (Ger)
|GEOX Dragon
|10
|18. Gary Paffett (GB)
|HWA Racelab
|8
|19. Oliver Turvey (GB)
|NIO Formula E Team
|6
|20. Jose Maria Lopez (Arg)
|GEOX Dragon
|2
|21. Nelson Piquet Jr (Bra)
|Panasonic Jaguar Racing
|1
Tom Dillman (Fra, NIO Formula E Team), Alex Lynn (GB, Panasonic Jaguar Racing), Felipe Nasr (Bra, GEOX Dragon) and Felix Rosenqvist (Swe, Mahindra Racing) have all failed to score a point.
2018-19 races so far
- Round one, Saudi Arabia: Winner - Antonio Felix da Costa
- Round two, Marrakesh, Morocco: Winner - Jerome d'Ambrosio
- Round three, Santiago, Chile: Winner - Sam Bird
- Round four, Mexico City, Mexico: Winner - Lucas di Grassi
- Round five, Hong Kong: Winner - Edoardo Mortara
- Round six, Sanya, China: Winner - Jean-Eric Vergne
- Round seven, Rome, Italy: Winner - Mitch Evans
- Round eight, Paris, France: Winner - Robin Frijns
Where and when are the rest of the races?
- 11 May 2019: Monaco
- 25 May 2019: Berlin, Germany
- 22 June 2019: Bern, Switzerland
- 13 and 14 July 2019: New York, USA