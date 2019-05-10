Formula E: Eight races, eight different winners - now on to glamorous Monaco

Media playback is not supported on this device Formula E: Robin Frijns wins chaotic Paris E-Prix

Formula E on the BBC Watch the Monaco E-Prix from 15:00 BST on Saturday, 11 May on Connected TV, BBC Red Button, the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer. Replays on the BBC Red Button from 19:00 BST.

The amazing run has continued - eight races with eight different winners.

The ninth race of an incredible 2018-19 Formula E season comes on Saturday in glamorous Monaco - with live coverage across the BBC.

The last race in Paris was staged in wet conditions with Robin Frijns of the Netherlands taking his first victory.

That success also took him top of the drivers' championship, one point ahead of Germany's Andre Lotterer with five races of the season left.

"The last Formula E event was the toughest race of my career so to come away with the win was an amazing feeling," said Frijns.

"Although we're leading the championship it doesn't change our approach, and there's still a long way to go with many points up for grabs."

Media playback is not supported on this device Formula E recap: Mitch Evans conquers Rome E-Prix

You can watch live coverage of the Monaco E-Prix on Connected TV, BBC Red Button the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer from 15:00 BST on Saturday. There are also full replays of the race available on the BBC Red Button later from 19:00 to 21:00 and from 21:35 to 23:35 on Saturday and then from 21:00 to 23:00 on Sunday, 12 May.

This will be the third time a Formula E race has been held in Monaco and the 22 drivers will race on a shortened, modified version of the iconic tight street track used in Formula 1.

The 12-turn 1.765km clockwise circuit uses the same famous start/finish line as F1 before turning right and immediately heading towards the harbour, then rejoining the more familiar track configuration, including the well-known Tabac and Swimming Pool sections.

Media playback is not supported on this device Attack mode? Fan boost? Formula E explained

How are the big names doing?

Felipe Massa is arguably Formula E's biggest driver signing yet

Former Ferrari and Williams driver Felipe Massa, runner-up in the F1 World Championship in 2008, has signed a three-year contract to race for Monaco-based Venturi and is down in 16th overall after coming ninth in Paris.

Another former F1 driver, Stoffel Vandoorne - Fernando Alonso's team-mate at McLaren in 2017 and 2018 - gained his first podium finish in Italy in race seven but failed to finish in France for the HWA Racelab team and is 14th. Mahindra Racing's Pascal Wehrlein, who had two seasons in F1, is 11th overall after coming 10th in Paris.

Media playback is not supported on this device Formula E: Last-gasp Lucas Di Grassi wins Mexico E-Prix

How they stand - after eight races of 13

Name Team Points 1. Robin Frijns (Ned) Envision Virgin Racing 81 2. Andre Lotterer (Ger) DS Techeetah Formula E Team 80 3. Antonio Felix da Costa (Por) BMW I Andretti Motorsport 70 4. Lucas di Grassi (Bra) Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler 70 5. Jerome d'Ambrosio (Bel) Mahindra Racing 65 6. Jean-Eric Vergne (Fra) DS Techeetah Formula E Team 62 7. Mitch Evans (NZ) Panasonic Jaguar Racing 61 8. Daniel Abt (Ger) Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler 59 9. Sam Bird (GB) Envision Virgin Racing 54 10. Edoardo Mortara (Sui) Venturi Formula E Team 52 11. Pascal Wehrlein (Ger) Mahindra Racing 38 12. Oliver Rowland (GB) Nissan E.Dams 38 13. Sebastian Buemi (Sui) Nissan E.Dams 30 14. Stoffel Vandoorne (Bel) HWA Racelab 18 15. Alexander Sims (GB) BMW I Andretti Motorsport 18 16. Felipe Massa (Bra) Venturi Formula E team 17 17. Maximilian Gunther (Ger) GEOX Dragon 10 18. Gary Paffett (GB) HWA Racelab 8 19. Oliver Turvey (GB) NIO Formula E Team 6 20. Jose Maria Lopez (Arg) GEOX Dragon 2 21. Nelson Piquet Jr (Bra) Panasonic Jaguar Racing 1

Tom Dillman (Fra, NIO Formula E Team), Alex Lynn (GB, Panasonic Jaguar Racing), Felipe Nasr (Bra, GEOX Dragon) and Felix Rosenqvist (Swe, Mahindra Racing) have all failed to score a point.

Formula E social

The Formula E official Facebook page has highlighted the eight race winners - and how they normally perform badly at the next race. Only Lucas di Grassi has finished inside the top eight in their next race after winning

Susie Wolff, team principal of Monaco-based Venturi, is hoping for a good weekend in their home race

After his win in Paris, Robin Frijns wrote on Instagram: "We did it P1! First victory and leading the championship! Thank you Paris!"

2018-19 races so far

Where and when are the rest of the races?