World Rally Championship: Kris Meeke 10th in Rally Chile after crash

Meeke ran wide one a slow bend during Saturday's first stage

Northern Ireland's Kris Meeke lies 10th in Rally Chile after a crash in the first stage of racing on Saturday.

The Dungannon man came into the second day of the event in fifth position but dropped six minutes after rolling his Yaris on Saturday morning.

He responded by setting the fourth fastest time on the following run despite not having a windscreen.

Ott Tanak leads from Sebastien Ogier in second, with Sebastien Loeb moving to third when Jari-Matti Latvala retired.

This was the first time that Chile has featured on the World Rally Championship calendar, presenting a new challenge for the drivers.

Meeke started well by going fastest in Friday's first stage, but struggled in the treacherous conditions to finish the day in fifth position.

Four further stages will complete the event on Sunday.