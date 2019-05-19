W Series: Jamie Chadwick second in Belgium but retains series lead

Dutch driver Beitske Visser started in second place on the grid but quickly took the lead on the first lap

Dutch driver Beitske Visser dominated the second race of the new W Series as Britons Jamie Chadwick and Alice Powell finished second and third respectively.

Visser led from start to finish in Zolder, Belgium, with Chadwick and Powell locked in a battle for second place until the last lap.

Chadwick stays top of the leaderboard after two rounds of the six-race championship.

The third round takes place at Misano, Italy, on 8 June.

In a dramatic start to the race, Belgian Sarah Tovy's car got stuck on the grid with smoke pouring from it.

The safety car was immediately deployed, and was needed again after a collision between Poland's Gosia Rdest and Briton Esmee Hawkey.

Chadwick, the inaugural winner in Hockenheim two weeks ago, lined up on pole position again but former Red Bull junior driver Visser made the better start and stayed ahead through two safety car periods to win by 8.451 seconds.

W Series calendar

Round 1 - Germany

Hockenheim, 3-4 May: Winner: Jamie Chadwick

Round 2 - Belgium

Zolder, 17-19 May: Winner: Beitske Visser

Round 3 - Italy

Misano 7-9 June

Round 4 - Germany

Norisring, 5-7 July

Round 5 - Netherlands

Assen, 19-21 July

Round 6 - UK

Brands Hatch, 10-11 August

