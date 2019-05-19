British Touring Cars: Turkington moves top of standings after Thruxton round

Turkington is back with Team BMW to defend his third British Touring Car title, driving a brand new 3 Series

Colin Turkington leads the British Touring Car Championship standings after a strong performance at Thruxton.

The three-time BTCC champion followed his West Surrey Racing team-mate Andrew Jordan home in race two after finishing fourth in the first outing.

The Portadown driver was ninth in race three to go level with Rory Butcher at the top of the points.

Carrick's Chris Smiley also collected three points-scoring finishes.

Turkington finished where he started in race one, producing a stronger performance in race two.

In the reverse grid race, the 37-year-old had an uneventful race carrying full ballast.

BTC Racing's Smiley had an action-packed day, coming back from early contact in all three races to score finishes of 14th, 15th and 11th.