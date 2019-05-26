Indianapolis 500: Simon Pagenaud claims maiden win at eighth attempt

Simon Pagenaud's previous best finish was sixth in 2018 and he celebrated his victory with a bottle of milk

Simon Pagenaud held off competition from 2016 winner Alexander Rossi to win the 103rd Indianapolis 500.

The Frenchman, 35, beat Rossi in a fierce finishing duel to seal an Indy 500 victory at the eighth attempt.

The Penske driver, who came sixth last year, started from pole position and led for more than 100 laps of the 200-lap race on the 2.5-mile oval.

Britain's Pippa Mann, 35, was the only female driver and came 16th, her best finish in seven Indy 500s.

Pagenaud also held off 2017 winner Takuma Sato of Japan before passing Rossi on turn three of lap 199 to become the first driver to win from pole since Penske team-mate Helio Castroneves in 2009.

Having won the Indycar Grand Prix on 11 May, Pagenaud became the second consecutive driver to double up at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway after Australian team-mate Will Power last year.