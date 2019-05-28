Isle of Man TT: Dean Harrison sets pace in first Superbike qualifying

Harrison has recorded the fastest lap of the week so far in the Superbikes, Superstocks and Supersports

Dean Harrison set the pace in Tuesday's qualifying session for the Isle of Man TT, recording the fastest speeds in the Superbike and Superstock sessions.

The Silicone Engineering Kawasaki rider lapped at 129.53mph in the Superbikes and was just marginally slower at 129.34 in topping the Superstocks.

The Yorkshireman's Supersport average speed of 126.09 from Saturday night remains the quickest in that class.

Peter Hickman led the Supersports on Tuesday with 123.92 on a Triumph.

Manxman Conor Cummins was second fastest in the Superbikes on his Milenco by Padgett's Honda with 128.09.

James Hillier was third on his Kawasaki on 128.07, followed by Michael Dunlop on the Tyco BMW at 126.93.

Australian David Johnson was runner-up in the Superstock bikes with a lap of 126.63 on his Honda Racing machine.

Hickman endured a difficult evening, being forced to stop twice on the circuit with mechanical problems, before making his way back to the start on both occasions.

Ian Hutchinson crashed at the 11th milestone but was reported to be 'ok'.

The practices on Saturday and Monday were cancelled because of adverse weather conditions but further qualifying sessions are scheduled for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings.

Superbike practice speeds 1. Dean Harrison (Eng) Kawasaki 129.53mph 2. Conor Cummins (IoM) Honda 128.09 3. James Hillier (Eng) Kawasaki 128.07 4. Michael Dunlop (NI) BMW 126.93 5. Michael Rutter (Eng) Honda 126.48 6. Jamie Coward (Eng) Yamaha 126.39

Superstock practice speeds 1. Dean Harrison (Eng) Kawasaki 129.34mph 2. David Johnson (Aus) Honda 126.63 3. Sam West (Eng) Kawasaki 124.89 4. Lee Johnston (NI) BMW 124.49 5. Michael Dunlop (NI) BMW 124.11 6. Daley Mathison (Eng) BMW 124.09

Supersport practice speeds 1. Dean Harrison (Eng) Kawasaki 126.09mph 2. Peter Hickman (Eng) Triumph 123.92 3. Michael Dunlop (NI) Honda 123.90 4. Conor Cummins (IoM) Honda 123.71 5. James Hillier (Eng) Kawasaki 122.91 6. Gary Johnson (Eng) Triumph 122.55