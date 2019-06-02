World Rally Championship: Kris Meeke up to second at Rally of Portugal

Kris Meeke was on track for his first podium with Toyota before his final-day mishaps

Northern Ireland's Kris Meeke crashed out of third place on the final stage of Rally Portugal.

Meeke spun out of second on the penultimate run before breaking the suspension on his Yaris on the Power Stage.

His Toyota team-mate Ott Tanak won the rally by 15.9 seconds over Hyundai's Thierry Neuville.

Five-time WRC champion Sebastien Ogier was promoted to third after Meeke's incident, albeit 57 seconds off Tanak.

The M-Sport duo of Teemu Suninen and Welshman Elfyn Evans finished completed the top five, but England's Gus Greensmith crashed out on his WRC debut.

Estonian driver Tanak made it back-to-back wins after his victory in Chile last month and had been in a battle for the lead with Meeke, holding an 8.1 second lead before the Dungannon man's spin.

"It's a big disappointment," said Toyota boss Tommi Mäkinen on Meeke's incident, "That's rallying but I'm sorry for him and the whole team."

The third Toyota of Jari-Matti Latvala was one of several cars to hit problems during the attritional event.

The Finn retired on Saturday's final stage, with Hyundai's Sebastien Loeb and Dani Sordo having technical problems.