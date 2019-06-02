MotoGP: Marc Marquez increases title lead at Italian GP despite Danilo Petrucci's first win

Danilo Petrucci (holding flag) has been racing in MotoGP since 2012

Honda's Marc Marquez increased his lead in the MotoGP standings despite Danilo Petrucci claiming a memorable victory in the Italian Grand Prix.

Petrucci, 28, held off Marquez to claim his first MotoGP win in 123 races - in his home race for local team Ducati.

The Spanish three-time defending champion Marquez, 26, was second to go 12 points clear of Andrea Dovizioso.

The 33-year-old Dovizioso, another Italian riding for Ducati, was third at the Mugello circuit near Florence.

Marquez, winner of three out of six races this season, started on pole and battled it out with the Ducatis and Alex Rins, despite the Suzuki rider starting back on the grid.

The four riders overtook each other several times, with Marquez briefly taking the lead in the last lap before being caught by Petrucci, who remains fifth in the overall standings.

"It's amazing, I'm thrilled," said the Italian, who finished eighth in the 2017 and 2018 championships. "In front of my home crowd and in my town, it's incredible. I can't describe how I feel."

Earlier in the day, Marquez's younger brother Alex, 23, won the Moto2 GP to clinch his first back-to-back wins in the intermediate class and go within two points of championship leader Lorenzo Baldassarri.

Round seven of the 2019 series is the Catalan Grand Prix in Barcelona on 16 June.

Italian Grand Prix results

1. Danilo Petrucci (Ita/Ducati) 41mins 33.794secs

2. Marc Marquez (Spa/Honda) +0.043

3. Andrea Dovizioso (Ita/Ducati) +0.338

4. Alex Rins (Spa/Suzuki) +0.535

5. Takaaki Nakagami (Jpn/Honda) +6.535

Overall standings (after round six of 19)

1. Marc Marquez (Spa/Honda) 115 points

2. Andrea Dovizioso (Ita/Ducati) 103

3. Alex Rins (Spa/Suzuki) 88

4. Valentino Rossi (Ita/Yamaha) 82

5. Danilo Petrucci (Ita/Ducati) 72