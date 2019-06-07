Isle of Man TT: Racing on the edge - the devotion, danger & draw of the road

Since the Isle of Man Tourist Trophy (TT) began in 1907, more than 250 have died racing on the mountain course in both TT and Manx Grand Prix events - including three last year and another this week.

And yet about 200 motorbike-mad men and women continue to race, negotiating the 260 or so bends that make up the thrilling course, surging along the island's tarmac veins like high-octane adrenaline.

What first draws them to the road - and what compels them to return time and time again?

