Le Mans: Adam Carroll stars in Ferrari Challenge race

Adam Carroll won the A1GP championship in 2009 and raced for Jaguar in the 2016-17 Formula E season

Adam Carroll says "standing on top of the podium at Le Mans is the best feeling" after winning the Ferrari Challenge race at the French circuit.

Northern Irishman Carroll, 36, edged out Louis Prette in a rang-long battle at the front, winning by 2.5 seconds.

The victory was Carroll's second in as many rounds after winning on his debut in Austria in May.

In the Road to Le Mans race, Wayne Boyd finished seventh in the LMP3 class for United Autosports.

Supporting the prestigious Le Mans 24 hour race, FF Corse driver Carroll started from third and avoided a multi-car crash on the Mulsanne straight.

That left a two-way battle for the lead with Monegasgue driver Prette as the pair swapped positions several times in the nine-lap race.

Carroll made the decisive move on the penultimate lap with a brave move around the outside of Indianapolis, stretching of Prette clear before taking the chequered flag.

"I came here expecting a dogfight and that's exactly what I got," said the Portadown driver.

"I had a fantastic battle with Louis Prette for the victory and it's one of the best battles I've ever had for a win.

"I'm not thinking about the championship because we only entered at the third round of the season so my focus is on winning every race we can, picking up points and seeing where we end up."

Belfast driver Charlie Eastwood is taking part in the showpiece 24 hour race in a TF Sport Aston Martin, starting from 12th on the grid in the GTE Am class.