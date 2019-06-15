World Rally Championship: Puncture hits Meeke's hopes in Italy

Kris Meeke crashed out on the final stage in Portugal earlier this month while in third place

Northern Ireland's Kris Meeke is in eighth place in Rally Italy after a puncture on Saturday's final stage.

Meeke had been in sixth position and closing in on fourth before losing two minutes with the forced tyre change.

"I went to brake and the car just swapped ends but I've no idea where we got the puncture" said Meeke.

His team-mate Ott Tanak leads the event by 25 seconds over Hyundai's Dani Sordo, with M-Sport's Teemu Suninen in third place.

Sitting in sixth position overnight, Meeke had lost ground on the morning loop before reeling in Elfyn Evans and Andreas Mikkelsen in the afternoon's first two stages.

Meeke had reduced the gap to Hyundai's fifth-placed Mikkelsen to just five seconds by the end of the day's penultimate stage, with Welshman Evans 1.3 seconds further ahead.

The puncture means the 39-year-old is now a distant 55 seconds off the seventh-placed Citroen of Esapekka Lappi.

There was more drama for championship leader Sebastien Ogier, who sustained further suspension damage on his Citroen after restarting the event from Friday's crash.

Four stages round out the event on Sunday, with Estonian driver Tanak in a prime position to make it three victories in a row.