British Supersport: Kennedy beats series leader Seeley in Brands Hatch feature race

Seeley had won three British Supersport races in a row before finishing second to Kennedy on Sunday

British Supersport series leader Alastair Seeley finished second behind title rival Jack Kennedy in the feature race of the weekend at Brands Hatch.

Dubliner Kennedy won by two seconds from the Carrickfergus rider but trails the EHA Yamaha Racing man by 30 points after four rounds and eight races.

The pair had been involved in heated exchanges on the track after Seeley, 39, pipped Kennedy in the sprint race.

Kennedy has a screw in his wrist after breaking a scaphoid at Donington Park.

Kennedy came out on top in the latest instalment of the rivalry with Northern Irishman Seeley, who was content to come away from the weekend with the same advantage in the championship points table as he arrived with.

"I didn't get a good start and initially I struggled to stay with the frontrunners but I came back and took the lead," said Seeley.

"Jack came back at me and managed to creep away, while I was lacking a bit of grip. Consistency is the key in contending for the championship and 20 points is better than ending up in the gravel."

Richard Kerr was 10th in race two and lies fifth in the Supersport standings.

Farmer best of NI riders in both BSB races

Meanwhile in British Superbikes race one Clogher rider Keith Farmer secured his best result of the season by coming home sixth on his Tyco BMW.

Honda Racing's Andrew Irwin was ninth, brother Glenn Irwin 10th on the JG Speedfit Kawasaki and Josh Elliott 15th on the OMG Suzuki.

Farmer was eighth in race two, with Glenn Irwin 10th, Andrew Irwin 12th and Elliott 15th.

Australian Josh Brookes completed a win double on the Be Wiser Ducati and lies third in the championship on 124 points, 21 behind leader Tommy Bridewell and seven adrift of team-mate Scott Redding.

Andrew Irwin is best placed of the Northern Irish contingent on ninth overall, with Elliott 11th, Farmer 12th and Glenn Irwin 16th.

McGlinchey tastes success

Jordanstown's Andy Reid had seventh and 12th place finishes in Superstock 1000cc outings, with Scott Swann third in the opening Motostar event, before crashing out in the second.

Swann still lies second in the overall standings but now has a sizeable 43-point deficit to American Brandon Paasch.

Eunan McGlinchey took victory in the Superstock 600s, followed by compatriots Korie McGreevy and Caolan Irwin, with championship pacestter Aaron Clifford fifth and Sam Laffins 12th.

McGlinchey is seven points behind Clifford after the fourth round of the series.

Alastair Seeley was involved in a heated exchange with Jack Kennedy after pipping the Dubliner in the Supersport race at Brands Hatch.

Northern Ireland's Seeley edged out his championship rival by 0.026 seconds in an eight-lap restart and out-dragged his rival on the run to the line.

Tempers were high after the chequered flag, with Kennedy kicking out at Seeley on the slow-down lap.

The pair then pushed each other but both remained on their bikes.

Seeley's lead in the championship is now 35 points, with Kennedy second.

EHA Yamaha rider Seeley, 39, was leading after five laps before the red flag came out when heavy rain started to fall at the Kent circuit.

He held off Kennedy and Brad Jones after the restart, with several riders catching up on the drying track to set up a frantic final few laps.

Jack Kennedy missed the previous round because of a wrist injury

Kennedy jumped ahead of Seeley on the final lap but the 2011 Supersport champion carried more speed around the final corner to win the drag to the line.

After crossing the line, the pair came close to touching and the riders clashed.

"It needs to be sanctioned," Seeley told Eurosport in relation to the incident. "Lashing out is a bit out of order. There was still room left across the line and I was within the boundaries.

"It felt like someone kicked my bike. For some reason he's getting frustrated, just like when he got annoyed when I came into the championship last year.

"I do my thing and some people don't seem to like it. I'm racing for a championship just like I'm employed to do."

Still frustrated in the post-race interviews, Kennedy criticised Seeley over the incident.

"What can I say, the race is dangerous without people doing stupid things," said the Yamaha rider. "The race finishes after the chequered flag but some people don't seem to think that."

Brad Jones completed the podium, with Ben Wilson close to taking his first podium since a crash at the North West 200 in 2016, but had to settle for fifth.

Richard Kerr was the next best of the Northern Irish riders in seventh while Antrim's Ross Patterson came home in 13th.

In British Superbike race one won by Josh Brookes, Clogher's Keith Farmer was best of the NI contingent in sixth place, his best result of the season.

Andrew Irwin was ninth, Glenn Irwin finished 10th and Josh Elliott was 15th.

Eunan McGlinchey took victory in the Superstock 600cc race, followed by compatriots Korie McGreevy and Caolan Irwin, with series leader Aaron Clifford fifth.

Andy Reid took 12th and seventh in Saturday's Superstock 1000cc events, while Scott Swann was third in the Motostar race.