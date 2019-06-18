Sam Norris: Speedway racer on life support after crash

Sam Norris is the number eight for Midenhall Fen Tigers

A 15-year-old speedway racer is on life support after suffering a "serious brain injury" in a crash at the British Youth Championships in Glasgow.

Sam Norris, a rider for Midenhall Fen Tigers, was competing in the 250cc section for the Young Lions.

Sunday's event at the Ashfield Stadium was abandoned following the crash during heat 23.

"Sam is now at the paediatric intensive care unit in Glasgow," his parents said in a statement on social media.

"He has a serious brain injury. He's on life support. Thanks to all concerned and please pray for him to get well.

"He knows you're all thinking of him and will read them when he's well."

The Young Lions team posted on social media: "Our thoughts and prayers are with Sam and his family at this time."

In a statement, Speedway Great Britain said: "All in British Speedway send our thoughts and very best wishes to Sam and his family."

Danny King, British champion in 2016, wrote on social media: "Never nice hearing the news of a fellow rider suffering an injury. My thoughts and prayers go out to Sam Norris and his family at this difficult time."