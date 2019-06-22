French Grand Prix: Jack Young romps to Clio Cup win in Le Castellet

Eddie Stobart racer Young has been in fine form all season

Belfast's Jack Young stormed to victory in the first Renault Sport Clio Cup race in Le Castellet.

The teenager started on pole position and wasted little time in racing clear of the chasing pack, opening up a sizeable lead after just three laps.

With a time of 29:34.7 Young took the chequered flag 22.5 seconds ahead of his closest rival David Pouget.

West Bourne Motorsport's Ben Colburn was a further 3.4 seconds behind Pouget in third.

Race two will be held at the French Grand Prix circuit on Sunday morning.

The event, containing 50 of Europe's top Clio drivers, is held at part of the French Grand Prix weekend.

17-year-old Young had already tasted victory in the circuit when he claimed a breakthrough win in the Clio Cup international November.

He has enjoyed an impressive season in the UK Clio Cup, leading the standings after the opening six races.

Young won the Clio Cup Junior Championship and the Clio Cup International in 2018 and became the youngest ever pole sitter and race winner in the UK Clio Cup Championship this year.