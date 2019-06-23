French Grand Prix: Jack Young secures Clio Cup double in Le Castellet

Eddie Stobart racer Young has been in fine form all season

Belfast teenager Jack Young completed a Renault Sport Clio Cup double by winning Sunday's second race in Le Castellet.

The 17-year-old, who was competing for Eddie Stobart Racing, eased to another success with a 21.370 seconds gap to Benoit Castagne of France.

Italy's Felice Jelmini was third on the French Grand Prix circuit.

Young has also enjoyed an impressive season in the UK Clio Cup, leading the standings after the opening six races.

This weekend's event, containing 50 of Europe's top Clio drivers, was held at part of the French Grand Prix weekend.

Young had already tasted victory in the circuit when he claimed a breakthrough win in the Clio Cup international last November.

He won the Clio Cup Junior Championship and the Clio Cup International in 2018 and became the youngest ever pole sitter and race winner in the UK Clio Cup Championship this year.