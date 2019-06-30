Dutch MotoGP: Maverick Vinales wins in Assen ahead of world champion Marc Marquez

Maverick Vinales's win in Assen was his sixth in 80 MotoGP races

Spain's Maverick Vinales cruised to victory ahead of world champion Marc Marquez at the Dutch MotoGP in Assen.

The 24-year-old Yamaha rider was in cruise control for the final 12 laps and comfortably sealed his sixth MotoGP win.

France's Fabio Quartararo, 20, who started on pole, completed the podium.

"My team did a great job," Vinales said after his first win since October 2018. "I'm living my dream, it's been such a long time since my last victory,"

He added: "This is honestly one of the tracks I like most in the calendar."

Marquez, who retains his overall lead in the championship following his second place in the Netherlands, said he was "happy" after leading the race at one point.

"I knew Yamaha were very very strong in practice, so this is like a victory. Vinales - he deserves the win," the 26-year-old Honda rider said.

The veteran Italian, and Vinales' team-mate, Valentino Rossi didn't finish after he crashed out in the early stages of the race with Takaaki Nakagami.

Assen TT results

1. Maverick Vinales (Spa/Yamaha) 40mins 55.4 secs

2. Marc Marquez (Spa/Honda) +4.854secs

3. Fabio Quartararo (Fra/Yamaha) +9.738

4. Andrea Dovizioso (Ita/Ducati) +14.147

5. Franco Morbidelli (Ita/Yamaha) +14.467

Overall standings (after round seven of 19)

1. Marc Marquez (Spa/Honda) 160 points

2. Andrea Dovizioso (Ita/Ducati) 116

3. Danilo Petrucci (Ita/Ducati) 108

4. Alex Rins (Spa/Suzuki) 101

5. Valentino Rossi (Ita/Yamaha) 72