Cal Crutchlow hopes to race in German Grand Prix despite leg break

Cal Crutchlow finished seventh at the Dutch MotoGP last weekend

British MotoGP rider Cal Crutchlow says he hopes to compete in Sunday's German Grand Prix - despite breaking his leg while out cycling.

The 33-year-old fractured his tibia as well and also damaged knee ligaments in the incident on Wednesday.

Crutchlow, who is 10th in the championship after eight races, was "checking the bike" when it happened.

"Hopefully I can bend the knee enough to be able to be competitive this weekend," said the Englishman.

Crutchlow suffered a serious injury in October 2018, breaking his ankle during practice for the Australian Grand Prix.

On the cycling incident, he said: "I'm heading into the weekend with a bit of an injury to my right leg as yesterday, when I was out training on my bicycle, I slipped while I was off the bike checking something and hit my knee.

"There's small damage to one of the ligaments, which we think is the ACL, and we've had to have some fluid removed as it was swollen.

"We'll have to see how I feel tomorrow [Friday] on the bike."